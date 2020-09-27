Kay Lee Ray, the current and longest reigning NXT UK Women's Champion, recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of talkSport to discuss the role played backstage by NXT coach Shawn Michaels in helping her improve as a performer.

When asked about her relationship with NXT boss Triple H and Michaels, Kay said she's still in awe at being mentored by the two pro wrestling legends.

"At the tapings, Shawn was the voice of god with his voice over the monitor. For a moment, you forgot like oh my god, they're watching us. But then you do something and you hear them. To be trusted and be put in the position I am in, is incredible. It still doesn't really hit home that Shawn Michaels is the dad of NXT UK really! It means a lot," she said.

Kay explained why any praise from Michaels, her childhood hero, motivates her to reach greater heights.

"When I first started watching wrestling, how could I not get drawn in by DX and everything they did? Shawn Michaels was one of my favourites from the very beginning so now that I have him say 'you did a good job' it's still a bit unbelievable."

The NXT UK Women's Champion also touched upon her experience in the first-ever women's WarGames match at last year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. Kay was a member of Team Baszler, which also included Bianca Belair and Io Shirai.

"I really loved all of those opportunities I was given, but I didn't really know about them with a lot of time in advance. It's just a case of 'do you want to do this? Let's do this – let's go!' And I am more then ready to pick that back up again anytime that they fancy it. Anytime we're allowed to go over to America, that would be a good thing," stressed Kay.

This past week on NXT UK, Kay Lee Ray successfully defend her championship against her arch rival, Piper Niven.