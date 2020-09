Orange Cassidy vs. 10 (Preston Vance) of The Dark Order has been announced for this week's AEW Dynamite episode.

4 (John Silver) of The Dark Order made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon. His post was re-tweeted by the official AEW account.

"10 is gonna destroy Orange Cassidy! #JoinDarkOrder," 4 wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with 4's full tweet:

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker will be in action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear live

* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend against SCU