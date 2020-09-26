- The above video is a bonus scene from "Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions." In the clip "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gets Kurt Angle to share his thoughts on Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin, Ronda Rousey, and more.

- Mustafa Ali told fans if he is performing on WWE Main Event, he is going to give them the best match of the week.

His latest match on WWE Main Event was against Ricochet.

Ali wrote, "If I'm performing on #WWEMainEvent, I'm going to give you the best match of the week. Period. Checkout the highlights from Mustafa Ali vs. @KingRicochet: The Rematch! #WWEMainEvent is available every Thursday on @Hulu!"

- Paige shared on Twitter that she and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke got a new house.

She tweeted a photo of the view with the caption, "You guys. @RonnieRadke got us this beautiful house!!! Move is finally complete and I can't get over waking up to this view every morning. I'm so grateful for him, our home, our health, and of course the good boy lobster."

