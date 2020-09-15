The official promotional poster for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view has been released, which you can check out below.

The poster features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

Asuka is the only wrestler on the poster who does not yet officially have a match scheduled for the pay-per-view, although she is expected to defend her title against Zelina Vega.

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on Sunday, September 27th from the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the current card:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan