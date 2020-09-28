R-Truth is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight's RAW episode from the Amway Center in Orlando saw Truth drop the title to Akira Tozawa during a backstage segment. This was Tozawa's 5th reign with the title. Tozawa then dropped the title to Drew Gulak, who was dressed as one of his ninjas. That was Gulak's 2nd time winning the title. Gulak held the title for just a second as Truth attacked him and won the title back, kicking off his 41st reign.

Truth later retained the WWE 24/7 Title over Gulak and Tozawa in a Triple Threat with the title on the line. After several title changes in the past 24 hours between Clash of Champions and RAW, Truth left RAW with the title.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title changes on RAW: