New WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth made history at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

We noted earlier how Drew Gulak captured the title from Truth during a backstage segment. Truth later won the title back during another backstage segment, beginning his 40th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title.

Truth is now the first WWE Superstar in history to have a total of 45 title reigns in the company. Besides his 40 reigns with the 24/7 Title, he has two reigns with the WWE Hardcore Title, two reigns with the WWE United States Title, and one reign with the WWE Tag Team Titles.