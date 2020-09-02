Randy Orton has fans speculating on social media tonight after making cryptic posts on Twitter and Instagram.

The veteran WWE RAW Superstar posted a short clip with background music, showing a viper snake slithering with its fangs exposed.

"It's FINALLY happening!! Any guesses?," he captioned the post on Twitter.

He used a similar caption on Instagram, writing, "It's FINALLY happening!!! Can you guess what it is? [snake emoji]"

There's no word yet on what Orton might be planning to reveal, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Orton is scheduled to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the title at WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

You can see Orton's full posts below: