Randy Orton put out a cryptic video earlier this month, featuring a viper slithering with its fangs exposed.

"It's FINALLY happening! Any guesses?" Orton teased in the caption.

Today, Orton unveiled his new apparel line: Slthr.

"Here's what you've been waiting for! Follow @SLTHRSHOP and comment on the last photo for your chance to win the collection!" Orton wrote.

Below are more photos of Orton's new line. Items don't look to be on sale quite yet, but fans can sign-up through e-mail to be alerted when they do.