- Above is a new promo on Randy Orton for Monday's live WWE RAW episode from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. WWE is asking if anyone will be able to stop the new #1 contender as he gets closer to challenging WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions on September 27.

WWE also indicated that McIntyre will be gone again this week as he sells the jaw injury suffered while taking the punt kicks from Orton last month. Last week's RAW saw Orton become the new #1 contender to McIntyre by winning a Triple Threat over Keith Lee and Seth Rollins.

- A new episode of Talking Smack will be released on the free version of the WWE Network later this morning, with a look back at last night's SmackDown on FOX episode. This week's guests are Alexa Bliss and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Host Kayla Braxton revealed on Instagram that co-host Xavier Woods finally made it to the show this week, live from the Amway Center in Orlando. Woods was celebrating his 34th birthday on Friday when they filmed the episode. He is expected to co-host with Braxton each week moving forward.

Braxton also confirmed that Jey Uso is appearing on the show, just hours after he defeated Sheamus, Matt Riddle and King Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions.

