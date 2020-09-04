Three matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE just announced that Tehuti Miles vs. Ariya Daivari will take place tonight, and there will be a rematch from last week with Ever-Rise looking to get a win back from Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. It was also announced that Mansoor will be in singles action tonight, but WWE did not name his opponent.

Stay tuned for news and more from tonight's 205 Live episode, which airs on the WWE Network right after SmackDown goes off the air. Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's "must see" show, along with a new backstage video from Daivari: