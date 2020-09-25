Retribution member T-BAR is tired of your Bane jokes.

Social media has been full of comparisons of the WWE Superstar and the Batman villain ever since the big Retribution reveal during Monday's RAW, where the core members came out wearing new masks. T-BAR took to Twitter today and pointed to why he thinks actor Tom Hardy, who played Bane in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" movie, is a cheap imitation.

T-BAR posted a screenshot that shows Hardy standing at 5 foot 9 inches. The source did not include a weight, but others list Hardy between 165-168 pounds. T-BAR also posted a screenshot that shows Bane, the normal version, at 6 foot 8 inches and 350 pounds. The venom version of Bane is listed at 7 foot 3 inches and 485 pounds.

"Nothing is worse than a cheap imitation. You have been supplied with a false idol! #RETRIBUTION," T-BAR wrote of the actor and the character.

It's interesting to note that WWE bills Dominik Dijakovic at 6 foot 7 inches and 270 pounds.

Mace, the former Dio Maddin, responded to T-BAR's tweet and called Hardy a "Banelet," which is a play off the "manlet" term.

He wrote, "MORE LIKE BANELET"

Stay tuned for more on Retribution. You can see the related tweets below: