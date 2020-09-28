There are core members of Retribution who are not medically cleared to compete, according to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast.

This is reportedly why the Retribution members (T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace, Reckoning, Retaliation) did not appear on last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

It's unknown if the members are not cleared due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. It's believed that several members of the main roster are currently out of action due to either positive COVID-19 tests, or COVID-19 precautionary measures.

It will be interesting to see if the core members of Retribution appear during tonight's RAW, or if WWE uses other wrestlers behind the masks to represent the group.

Stay tuned for updates.