The developments in the Retribution storyline from last night's WWE RAW are receiving a lot of mixed feedback on social media, and now word is that the presentation of the group was a hot topic of discussion backstage at the Amway Center last night.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that the presentation of Retribution was a major topic of discussion last night, and was met with laughter at times backstage.

"The masks & names are already making the road for these guys impossible to climb," noted the source.

As noted, it was announced last night that the 5 core members of the group have received WWE contracts. Dominik Dijakovic is now using the name T-BAR, Dio Maddin is going by Mace, and the third man, believed to be Shane Thorne, is being called Slapjack. Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez were the other two members revealed in the group, but there is no word yet on their ring names. You can click here for the latest on RETRIBUTION from last night's RAW.

It was revealed earlier today that WWE is planning a RETRIBUTION vs. Team RAW match for WWE Survivor Series. Stay tuned for more.