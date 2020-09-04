WWE legend Rey Mysterio is set to star in his own animated series which will air on Cartoon Network Latin America.

The new development came to light at the 2020 Pixelatl Festival, when Cartoon Network Latin America announced that it had reached an agreement with the founders of Viva Calavera! to produce the animated project, whose protagonist will be the lucha libre icon.

According to Lucha Central, the series will combine the excitement and adrenaline of wrestling with mystery, mythology, history, magic, and supernatural beings.

"After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the idea was presented to me, I was immediately captivated", said Rey Mysterio.

"Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can't think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality," added the former WWE champion.

As reported earlier, Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during a tag team match at Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view. The injury led to WWE pulling him from a singles match against Seth Rollins during Monday's edition of Raw. There is no word yet on when Mysterio will be back in action.