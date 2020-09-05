As reported, Rey Mysterio is currently out of action with torn triceps.

Rey Mysterio suffered the injury last Sunday at WWE Payback during his tag team match with his son Dominik.

Mysterio posted on his Instagram that he got PRP injections done today on his torn triceps.

He wrote, "Had some #PRP done today on my torn tricep. ???? & much ?? to @thelabprc for always taking care of me & my family!"

Rey Mysterio reportedly is expected to be out of action for two months or less.

Below you can watch the video he shared: