As noted, tonight's "Take Off To Takeover" edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network opened with Candice LeRae winning a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, for a title match at the "Takeover: 31" event on October 4.

It was noted on commentary that NXT General Manager William Regal had given several up & coming wrestlers spots in the match. Those indie workers wrestling as enhancement talents were Gia Roman, Ellie, Avery Taylor, and Raeven Marie. They all made their NXT TV debuts with the match. The NXT Superstars in the match were LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Rita Reis, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Catalina, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, Marina Shafir, Brandi Lauren, Emily Andzulis and Indi Hartwell. Tegan Nox was taken out of the match after a backstage attack by LeRae, which was filmed earlier in the day.

Another indie wrestler worked this week's NXT episode as enhancement talent Antonio De Luca lost to Ridge Holland. DeLuca also goes by Mambo Italiano. This was also his first match for the company.

Regarding Holland, he is now a member of the main roster after previously being on the NXT UK roster. The UK rugby player, known to fans as Luke Menzies, came to the main NXT brand back in late July. He and Oney Lorcan lost a Triple Threat to current NXT North American Champion Damian Priest on July 29, then he lost a singles match to Johnny Gargano on August 12.

This week's NXT show featured a pre-match vignette on Holland, where he said the NXT Universe is about to find out what he is all about.

You can see both of this week's videos on Holland below, along with the related tweet on this week's enhancement talents: