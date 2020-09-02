Ring of Honor has announced their new ROH Best On The Planet Network.

The new digital-first 24/7 linear network will allow fans to view ROH content around the clock. New and past episodes of ROH TV will air, as well past On Tour and pay-per-view events.

The network has already premiered on STIRR, a live streaming platform owned by ROH parent company Sinclair. More distribution partners are expected to be announced soon.

"This is in line with our mission to be the most engaging promotion for all wrestling fans with the easiest accessibility to the absolute Best Wrestling On The Planet. ROH Best On The Planet provides us another unique platform to maximize exposure and fan experience," ROH COO Joe Koff said.

Below is the press release issued by ROH today, with full details and more comments from Koff: