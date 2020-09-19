A video package is shown highlighting the return of the ROH Pure Championship after the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in and recaps the history of the ROH Pure Championship before going over the competitors in the ROH Pure Championship tournament - Jay Lethal, Matt Sydal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, PJ Black, David Finlay, Silas Young, Josh Woods, Kenny King, Rocky Romero, Delirious, Dalton Castle, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, Rust Taylor and Fred Yehi. McKay then goes over the alternates (for if someone can't compete for any reason) - Dak Draper (Block A) and Brian Johnson (Block B). Round 1 Matches will have a 15 Minute Time Limit, Block Semi-Finals will have a 20 Minute Time Limit, Block Finals will have a 30 Minute Time Limit and the Tournament Final will have a 1 Hour Time Limit.

There will be Three Judges, Time Limit Draws will go to a Judges' Decision. Every Match will begin and end with a Code Of Honor Handshake. Each wrestler will have Three Rope Breaks to stop a Pinfall or Submission, after that all Pinfalls or Submissions on or under the ropes are legal. The first use of a closed-fist to the face will get a warning, the second will result in Disqualification. Only open-handed slaps or chops to the face are allowed. Punches to other parts of the body are permitted, with the exception of lowblows. There will be a 20-Count when a wrestler exits the ring. Interference will result in automatic termination from the roster.

A video package is shown on Jay Lethal and Dalton Castle.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary as Dalton Castle makes his entrance. No fans are in the building. ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal makes his entrance. The ROH Pure Championship belt and 2020 ROH Pure Championship Tournament Trophy are at ringside.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block A - Round 1 Match: Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle

They lock up. Lethal locks in a headlock on Castle. Castle sends Lethal to the ropes. Lethal goes for a shoulder block, Castle spins away from it. Castle goes for a submission, Lethal gets to the ropes. On screen they have a running clock and a graphic showing how many rope breaks have been used by both wrestlers. Lethal eventually hits a scoop slam on Castle. Lethal ascends the turnbuckles. Castle grabs the ankle of Lethal. Castle strikes Lethal. Castle strikes Lethal, sending him to the mat.

Castle runs towards Lethal, Lethal comes off the top turnbuckle and jumps over Castle. Castle hits his Bang-A-Rang finisher on Lethal. Castle pins Lethal for a two count, Lethal uses his second of three rope breaks to stop the count. Castle goes for a Gut Wrench, Lethal gets out of it. Lethal superkicks Castle. Lethal hits an Ensiguri on Castle. Castle connects with a Back Elbow to Lethal. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Castle. Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Castle. Lethal pins Castle for the three count to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Jay Lethal

A video package is shown on Wheeler Yuta and Jonathan Gresham.

ROH Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham makes his entrance. It is called out by the announcers that Gresham does not have his ROH Tag Team Championship belt with him, though Jay Lethal had his with him earlier. Wheeler Yuta make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block B - Round 1 Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta takes Gresham to the mat with a knuckle-lock. Yuta pins Gresham for a two count. Yuta eventually punches Gresham in the face. The referee gives Yuta his one warning about close-fisted strikes to the face. Yuta and Gresham exchange open-handed strikes. Yuta connects with a forearm to Gresham. Gresham kips up and flips off Yuta. Yuta ducks an Ensiguri attempt by Gresham. Yuta pins Gresham with a back-slide for a two count. Gresham ducks a clothesline attempt by Yuta. Gresham goes for a Back Suplex, Yuta reverses it into a cross-body on Gresham. Yuta pins Gresham for a two count.

Gresham dropkicks the knee of Yuta. Yuta ducks a clothesline attempt by Gresham. Yuta hits a springboard cross-body from off the second rope on Gresham. Yuta pins Gresham for another two count. Gresham runs towards Yuta in the corner, Yuta gets his boot up. Yut comes off the top turnbuckle with another cross-body in Gresham. Yuta pins Gresham for yet another two count. Yuta goes for a Modified Powerbomb, Gresham reverses it into an arm-drag. Yuta goes for a kick, Gresham catches his leg and takes him to the mat. Gresham locks in a Figure Four Leg-Lock on Yuta.

Both men roll out of the ring. The referee begins the 20 count. Both men get back in at 15. Yuta rolls Gresham up for a two count. Gresham rolls Yuta up for a two count. Gresham ducks a clothesline attempt by Yuta. Gresham hits a Hurricanruna on Yuta. Gresham stomps on the ankle of Yuta. Gresham slams Yuta's knee into the mat several times, causing Yuta to tap out. Gresham advances in the tournament.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

