A video package is shown highlighting the Pure Championship Tournament before the usual ROH signature video package.

Quinn McKay checks in backstage and recaps Jay Lethal defeating Dalton Castle and Jonathan Gresham defeating Wheeler Yuta in Round 1 of the ROH Pure Championship Tournament last week.

A video package is shown on David Finlay and Rocky Romero.

Rocky Romero and David Finlay make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block A - Round 1 Match: David Finlay vs. Rocky Romero

They exchange waist-locks and wrist-locks. Romero goes for the Diablo Arm-bar, Finlay gets to the ropes - using his first rope break of three allowed. Finlay and Romero eventually exchange strikes. Finlay uppercuts Romero. Finlay hits the ropes. Romero connects with a knee strike to Finlay. Romero punches Finlay in the face. Romero hits Sliced Bread on Finlay. Romero pins Finlay for a two count. Romero is given a warning for the closed-fist strike he connected with a moment earlier. Romero clotheslines Finlay in the corner.

Finlay elbows Romero in the face. Finlay comes off the second rope into another Diablo Arm-bar attempt by Romero. Finlay gets his foot on the bottom rope. Romero connects with a series of kicks to Finlay. Romero goes for Sliced Bread again, Finlay reverses it into a Back-Breaker. Finlay pins Romero for a two count. Finlay hits a Brain-buster on Romero onto his knee. Finlay pins Romero to advance.

Winner: David Finlay

A video package is shown on Matt Sydal and Delirious.

Delirious and Matt Sydal make their entrances.

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Block B - Round 1 Match: Matt Sydal vs. Delirious

Delirious takes Sydal to the mat with a single-leg takedown. Delirious takes Sydal to the mat again with a drop toe-hold. Sydal eventually connects with a knee strike to the face of Delirious. Sydal pins Delirious for a two count. Sydal hits a Standing Moonsault on Delirious. Sydal pins Delirious for another two count. Sydal connects with several kicks to Delirious. Sydal pins Delirious for a one count. Delirious goes for a Cobra Clutch on Sydal.

Delirious hits a Cobra Clutch Suplex on Sydal. Delirious locks in a Cobra Clutch on Sydal. Sydal rolls backward for a pin attempt on Delirous, only getting a two count. Sydal rolls Delirous up for another two count. Sydal locks in a Cobra Clutch on Delirious. Delirious taps out as Sydal advances.

Winner: Matt Sydal

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.