ROH star Kenny King announced on social media that he got engaged today.

Before finding his new fiancee, Kenny King was on the 13th season of the "Bachelorette" and the 5th season of "Bachelor in Paradise." Though it wasn't his first time in a reality series, he was in the second season of WWE's "Tough of Enough."

The two-time ROH World TV Champion is currently in the ROH Pure Title tournament. He made his return to Ring of Honor back in 2015. Before King's return to ROH, he was in Impact Wrestling and is a two-time X Division Champion.

Below is the video that Kenny King shared: