Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended with WWE Universal Champion hitting a superman punch on Jey Uso at the top of the entrance ramp.

After attacking his cousin from behind, Reigns kneeled down, held Uso by his head, and yelled, "I feed my kids with this title, and not just your kids. I feed our whole family with this title. Our family needs me to have this title and you want to take it from me?

"You're gonna take your payday, and the ass whopping that comes with it, but you will never take this title, and never take my place at the head of the table," Reigns said emphatically.

As the boos from the virtual crowd grew louder, Reigns started down at Uso as SmackDown went off the air.

After the show, WWE's official twitter handle posted a clip of Reigns attacking Uso. Reigns responded simply with, "Hard truth."

Reigns will defend his Universal title against Uso at this Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. It will be The Big Dog's first title defense since capturing the championship from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at last month's WWE Payback event.