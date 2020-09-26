Ryback did Twitter Q&A last night with fans where he gave his very direct thoughts on Vince McMahon, wrestlers creating a union, Triple H, and WWE changing up its business model.

When Vince was brought up in regards to creating stars, Ryback believed it was always the talent itself that got over with fans.

"It was ALWAYS the talent," Ryback responded. "He just created a platform as a human circus that he modified from his father. The guy is a piece of s---, can't stress this enough. World will be a better place when he passes. This isn't wishing death, but stating an opinion I believe to be true."

The former WWE Superstar spoke about wrestlers unionizing, noting AEW should look to do the opposite of everything WWE does.

"I simply think if AEW just does the opposite of what WWE has done since Vince Jr. came along they will take over as number one," Ryback wrote. "Vince's days are [numbered] and the ship is slowly sinking. I believe in selling for good, it might mean slightly less profits, but it's the best for all."

In two separate questions, Ryback was asked about Triple H (Paul Levesque) taking over for Vince, and what the company would need to do to prevent its — in Ryback's eyes — eventual downfall.

"P---y Paul is not the savior to anything. He will go down with the ship," Ryback responded. "Changing the business model entirely to create the biggest stars on the planet and profit off that rather than running a business that is trying to make the logo the main star for maximum profits. The fans and all involved will win and they would actually increase profits."

