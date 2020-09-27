Sami Zayn is your new Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Champion.
The opening match at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view saw Zayn win the Triple Threat Ladder Match over AJ Styles and the former champion, Jeff Hardy.
The finish of the match saw Sami handcuff a ladder to Hardy's ear lobe, before cuffing himself to Styles. Styles climbed a ladder with Sami on his shoulder, as Hardy came in and fought with AJ. Taking advantage of the distraction, Sami brought the cuff key out of his mouth, then un-cuffed himself from AJ, and cuffed AJ to the ladder. Sami then climbed to the top of the ladder and retrieved both title belts to win.
This is Sami's second run with the Intercontinental Title. Hardy just won the title back on the August 21 SmackDown episode by defeating AJ.
Below are several shots from tonight's opener at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
