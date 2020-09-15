- Above is a new promo for Sasha Banks' return to WWE SmackDown during Friday's episode on FOX. This will be Banks' first appearance since SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley attacked her two weeks ago, and Banks will be there to address her former tag team partner.

As seen in the promo, WWE is advertising that Friday's SmackDown will see the current program between cousins Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continue as they prepare to do battle at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will reunite with her former rival Mickie James during WWE's The Bump tomorrow morning at 10am ET. They will be on the show to promote the new WWE Timeline episode that looks at their history together. WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER will also be on the show to promote the NXT UK relaunch on Thursday.

As seen in the Twitter announcement below, The Property Brothers from HGTV's "Brother vs. Brother" show will also be featured on tomorrow's episode, which airs on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

