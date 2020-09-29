The women's division is currently planned to main event the upcoming WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is the current plan for the Hell In a Cell main event. The match will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure.

There's no word yet on the other Cell match for this year's HIAC pay-per-view, but Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was teased on this week's RAW.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view is currently scheduled for October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando.

