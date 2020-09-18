AEW has announced 11 matches for next Tuesday's Dark episode on YouTube.

Serena Deeb will return to AEW action on the show, going up against Kilynn King. This comes after Deeb lost to NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa on Dynamite two weeks ago.

Dark will also be headlined by Christopher Daniels vs. Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr., and two matches with The Dark Order.

AEW Dark airs at 7pm ET each Tuesday on YouTube. You can see this week's episode above. Below is the full line-up for Tuesday:

* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King

* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Christopher Daniels vs. Ricky Starks

* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs

* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Puf and Calvin Stewart

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia

* The Lucha Bros vs. Maxx Stardom and Dontae Smiley

* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Cruz and M'Badu

* 5 and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order vs. Fuego del Sol and Rembrandt Lewis