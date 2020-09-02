Veteran women's wrestler Serena Deeb will make her AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite episode, as revealed in the Pre-Show video seen above and the tweet seen below.

Deeb will be wrestling NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, who will also be making her AEW in-ring debut tonight.

As we've noted, Rosa will be wrestling on Dynamite as she prepares to challenge AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida at Saturday's All Out pay-per-view.

A former member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society in the SmackDown storylines, Deeb most recently worked for WWE as a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando. She was released in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

