AEW has announced 7 matches for this week's Dark episode on YouTube.

AEW Dark will be headlined by FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati this week. Anna Jay will face Skyler Moore in women's action, while Eddie Kingston faces Lee Johnson. There will be no tag team matches this week.

Below is the full line-up for tomorrow's Dark episode, which premieres at 7pm ET on YouTube. For those who missed it, above is last Friday's special edition of Dark.

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati

* Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson

* Ricky Starks vs. Ben Carter

* Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico

* Angelico vs. Griff Garrison

* Will Hobbs vs. Sean Legacy

* Anna Jay vs. Skyler Moore