WWE minority owner and producer Shane McMahon made an appearance on the WWE After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves to discuss RAW Underground as well as run through McMahon's biggest highlights of his career. McMahon discussed why he left WWE in 2009 saying that he wanted to pursue other ventures as well as spend more time with his kids.

"Very difficult. It's one of those things where you have, you can call it, 'the cocoon' if you will for your whole life," McMahon said. "Again, having the most unbelievable education, [as] you were talking about earlier, sitting next to great minds such as Pat Patterson, guys like Michael Hayes etc. Having so many business people come through there for marketing and promotion and what have you and business development, consumer products you learn so much from everybody that's come through those doors. I have, again, had such a fortunate education in multiple facets.

"So it's like I've had 15 different jobs over the tenure of my career, and you learn so much, whether I was working inside the company having to be all under one umbrella. So taking that knowledge, wanted to go outside for a little while. Also, it was very important for me and one of the one of the bigger driving factors was, I have three boys and make sure that I was their life a little bit. I wanted more time with them, and my leave allowed me to invest time, which is the most valuable commodity as you're aware. Everything is so demanding, your time is so demanding. So I was I was able to coach all my son's peewee football, until they got to high school.

"Thoroughly being in their lives, just being around a whole lot. Seeing a lot of them was one of the driving forces for me doing so as well as immersing myself into businesses that I wanted to do and testing myself. How would I fair outside 'the cocoon' and do something completely different, you know, take those skill sets and get involved with multiple multiple businesses. Do some investing. Do some things like that that I've always had the affinity to do and go for it."

McMahon came back and challenged The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 in a Hell in a Cell match. McMahon admitted that his kids were the reason why he left and the reason why he came back, and he admitted that he could not say no to a WrestleMania match against The Undertaker.

"So I kind of really came out of the business for my boys, my kids, and it's also the reason I really came back," McMahon revealed. "I always had a longing for it. It's in my blood, literally, and my my boys, this goes back to WrestleMania 32 with Undertaker in Hell in a Cell, my boys have been saying to me prior to that for a couple years like, 'hey dad, you ever think about getting back in there?' Because my sons never saw me live and they really saw me via DVD or YouTube or things like that.

"If you can be a real life superhero for your kids, that's a pretty powerful thing, and that was the opportunity that was given to me, to return on the biggest stage of them all at WrestleMania against arguably the most iconic and singular talent ever created, Mark Callaway, The Undertaker, who's also my longest-running friend in the business. Hell in a Cell, I mean, to main event WrestleMania or at least be a special attraction on it, that was really tough to pass up."

The biggest highlight of the match was McMahon leaping off the cage onto a table. However, McMahon highlighted his entrance and being able to share his WrestleMania moment with his sons.

"So I was like, alright, and we didn't know where it was going to go," McMahon admitted. "It potentially could be a one and done, so one of the things that made it so surreal was to have my boys come out with me on stage, and was an amazing moment. I was so euphoric watching them and just so proud. I set myself out of it because I was just focused on that.

"I told my sons about six-seven minutes before I went out there, I was like, 'hey, you guys want to come out with me?' They were like, 'no way, really?' I was like, 'yeah, you want to do it?'"

McMahon has spoken highly of the match recently, and he revealed that The Undertaker was the one that called him to be his opponent at WrestleMania in his home state of Texas. He also revealed that he suggested a Hell in a Cell match with the focus on the emotional side of their story before the in-ring part.

"Taker need an opponent for WrestleMania and needed to be special, and there was talks even back then," Shane stated. "In Texas, where Undertaker's from [and] WrestleMania, that magnitude of a hundred thousand people that set the indoor attendance record, that was going to be an awesome way out. I really thought it may be, again, a one and done. So I got the call from Taker saying, 'hey, would you ever consider this? I was like, 'huh, well, let me think about it.' About 10 minutes later, I get a call from my dad. He's like, 'well, congratulations. This is what we're doing. What do you think?' I was like, it doesn't sound like I'm thinking much. In typical Vince fashion, he's like, 'we want you to think about this.' I was like alright and then really started coming up with the creative.

"I said well, if it's gonna be what I think it's going to be, than can we do Hell in a Cell? Can we do this and we have to make sure the storyline more than anything is right. Otherwise, it's just a mash, so why are you emotionally, this is one thing, again going back to what I've learned throughout the years, in any match I've ever ever done, I've always had some crazy stuff that happens from time to time, but it's really the emotional story of why. What got us there and what you do telling the physical story once you're in the match"

Shane's last match was against Kevin Owens last year in a "Loser Is Terminated From WWE Ladder match". Shane is back with RAW Underground but not in a physical capacity. Shane discussed whether he would make an in-ring return of some sort.

"Never say never. I'll say that," Shane stated. It's not about me right now. It's about developing new talent or talent that is here and giving them a platform. If I can help out and have a good showcase with an up-and-coming talent, I'd love to be able to do that, or an existing one (talent) or what-have-you. It just needs to be, again, follow a good story and an emotional story then how would you pull it off physically. I still got a few left in me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.