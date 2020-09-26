- Above are the top eight greatest ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV moments. The collection included CM Punk winning the ROH World Championship in 2005 to kick off the "Summer of Punk" before he headed off to WWE.

- The eight-man Lion's Break Crown tournament began on last night's episode of NJPW Strong. Below are the full results of the opening round:

* Logan Riegel defeated The DKC

* Clark Connors defeated Jordan Clearwater

* Danny Limelight defeated Barrett Brown

* Blake Christian defeated Adrian Quest

Next week's lineup looks like this: Connors vs. Riegel, Limelight vs. Christian in the semi-finals, plus a special eight-man tag match with David Finlay, Misterioso, Rocky Romero, and Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo.

- After being stuck outside the States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like AEW star Shanna will be returning soon to the company.

"I feel your energy people! Genki getting bigger and bigger anticipating my comeback to @AEWrestling!" Shanna wrote on Twitter.

I feel your energy people!!! Genki getting bigger and bigger antecipating my comeback to @AEWrestling! ?? pic.twitter.com/mpQxSkyu84 — Shanna ??? (@Shannanjii) September 24, 2020