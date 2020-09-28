AEW Star Sonny Kiss has responded to "the ridiculous comments online" about fans wanting him to "put pants on" while wrestling.

"Look, you guys know I don't care about the ridiculous comments online AT ALL. However, please stop with the "put pants on" & "nobody wants to see that" when there's plenty of your fave wrestlers who wear MUCH less than me. Make it MAKE SENSE!," Kiss tweeted on Sunday.

In another tweet, Kiss said, "Keep that same energy when your favorite wrestler's Aubergine is flopping around everywhere in their trunks or ignore my Peach like you ignore that."

Recently, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kiss explained why his on-screen character in AEW is a representation of his true self and not a gimmick.

"When I first started wrestling, people didn't know what to make of me," Kiss recalled. "They wanted to make me like Adrian Adonis or even Goldust. But I wouldn't have thrived doing that. It wouldn't have been real, and people can see through fakeness. For me, I was either going to the top as myself or I wasn't. I'm not a gimmick, I'm myself. I don't want to do anything that isn't real.

Kiss is presently a part of a tag team team with Joey Janela on AEW Dynamite. A week ago, they lost to the team of Kip Sabian and Miro, who was making his in-ring debut for AEW.