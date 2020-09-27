Yesterday we asked if you thought Randy Orton would defeat Drew McIntyre, and walk out of tonight's Clash of Champions PPV as WWE Champion. While it wasn't a complete landslide, most people in the comments did pick Orton to take home the title. Many felt "The Viper" is simply due for a PPV win, plus it would shake things up at the top for some new stories to begin.

Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of tonight's show, beginning at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

ilove90stoons:

"No. I don't believe that he will. One: He doesn't need it at this stage of his career. Two: WWE clearly see Drew McIntyre as the top guy right now on RAW otherwise he wouldn't have taken the title from Lesnar at WM which started this title run for him. They recently even did a 24 episode titled The Chosen One, his old nickname from his 1st run. Drew's momentum and title run will continue as he walks out of CoC still world champion and the top guy of RAW."

Billy Walker:

"I believe Orton will win, yes. As soon as McIntyre gave him the beat down that sent him to the hospital, that was pretty much Orton's comeuppance for his entire summer arc, so now he has to be rebuilt and winning the title is how they'll do it. McIntyre is probably the next long term feud for Rollins."

HeelBiz:

"Drew is going to win because Keith Lee attacks Orton during the match. Will set up a triple threat at next PPV."

throwbackattack:

"Randy Orton will be walking out as champion. I figure someone interferes and McIntyre ends up in the ambulance to give him another feud and away from the title chase for a while. Drew has had a great run considering it was during the most difficult time in professional wrestling history. Take the belt from him now and let him win it again when large throngs of fans are in the stands to cheer him on and a more proper run as champion."