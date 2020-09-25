On this past Wednesday's NXT it was teased a mystery WWE Superstar is going to return on NXT TakeOver on October 4. The above video featured an unknown individual who hid their identity with a voice changer.

WWE's video description referred to the mystery person as an "unknown insurgent" who has "declared they're coming back" to NXT "to take what's theirs." There has been speculation the person could be Bo Dallas, Bobby Roode, or Samoa Joe.

Today's question: Who do you think the mystery person is?

