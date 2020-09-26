WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at tomorrow's WWE Clash of Champions PPV. The two previously met at SummerSlam where McIntyre was able to retain his title.

Today's question: Will Orton be able to overcome, or is McIntyre walking out as champion yet again?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage on Sunday, beginning at 6 pm ET! Below is the full PPV card:

WWE Championship (Ambulance Match)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match)

Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

WWE US Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

WWE RAW Women's Championship (Kickoff)

Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega