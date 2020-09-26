WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at tomorrow's WWE Clash of Champions PPV. The two previously met at SummerSlam where McIntyre was able to retain his title.
Today's question: Will Orton be able to overcome, or is McIntyre walking out as champion yet again?
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage on Sunday, beginning at 6 pm ET! Below is the full PPV card:
WWE Championship (Ambulance Match)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Jey Uso
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross
WWE Intercontinental Championship (Ladder Match)
Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn
WWE US Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
WWE RAW Women's Championship (Kickoff)
Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega