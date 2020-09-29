As noted, the 5 core members of Retribution (T-BAR, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning, Retaliation) are currently out of action after being close to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. They are reportedly under two-week quarantine as a precautionary measure, and will be back in action when they are cleared.

T-BAR took to Twitter today and commented on fan reaction to how Retribution was held off WWE Clash of Champions and last night's RAW due to the COVID-19 situation.

"If your response to the news that people were potentially exposed to COVID-19 was 'Good' then you should probably reassess your morals as a human being," he wrote.

He posted a follow-up tweet this afternoon and wrote, "The amount of people who fail to understand the difference between this post and a post where I pointed out that super-spreading the virus was a negative thing is truly staggering, yet sadly unsurprising."

T-BAR also responded to the official WWE tweet that showed how Retribution taunted The Hurt Business during last night's RAW. He issued a warning that the group is everywhere, and will destroy WWE.

"We are everywhere. We are everything. We are everyone. And we will destroy you @WWE. We are #RETRIBUTION," he wrote.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below, along with a few related warnings:

