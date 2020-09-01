The World Tag Team Titles will be on the line during next Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode as The Motor City Machine Guns defend against The Rascalz.

Below is the current announced line-up for next Tuesday's show:

* Madison Rayne hosts "Locker Room Talk" with Susie and Kylie Rae

* Brian Myers will issue a handshake agreement to Willie Mack

* Chris Bey vs. TJP. TJP will earn a title shot from Impact X Division Champion Rohit Raju if he wins

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns defend against The Rascalz