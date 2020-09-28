IMPACT superstar Taya Valkyrie issued a short statement on her Instagram last night discussing body positivity, and states that she's finally feeling comfortable in her own skin after years of hard work and dedication. The former longest-reigning Knockouts champion admits that she didn't have the confidence to post a bikini photo in years, but is proud of the progress she's made.

Valkyrie writes, "The progress has been slow, the changes small but to finally feel like my body is listening to me feels amazing. The number on the scale has BARELY changed, but my body composition has. I have good and bad days but that's normal. Ladies, recognize your work!!! Don't be so hard on yourself, you're beautiful. @n8fitness. PS I haven't posted a bikini photo in YEARS lol, @chelseaagreen am I doing this right."

Over the summer, Valkyrie praised the IMPACT Knockouts division and even campaigned for the promotion to bring back the Knockouts tag team titles.

"This is the perfect time to bring back the Knockout's Tag Team Title[s], to be honest. There are so many incredible pairings happening. Just watch what's gonna be happening play out over the next few weeks, and you're going to tweet at me and say, 'You are right. I feel like Impact management has done an excellent job of making the women an important part of the show. This would be one more opportunity for us to shine. You see that in the way the Knockouts Championship has been carried by some of the most talented women in pro wrestling, including myself, and now we have more and more women joining our roster. I think this is the perfect next step in showcasing why we are the best women in the world."

