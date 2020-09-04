The WWE NXT Super Tuesday II main event has been confirmed to be the Steel Cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez.

WWE is now billing the match as "The Battle of The Badasses."

This week's NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 episode will open with the Sudden Death Battle between Adam Cole and Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title, and that led to some speculation on Ripley vs. Martinez being the main event. WWE has now officially announced Mercedes vs. Ripley as Tuesday's closer.

NXT is airing on Tuesday due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network, but it will return to the normal Wednesday night timeslot on September 16.

Stay tuned for more NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 matches. Below is WWE's announcement on Tuesday's Steel Cage match: