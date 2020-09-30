Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are set to challenge The Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory.

Last night's Impact Wrestling episode saw The Good Brothers issue a challenge to Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, and the match is expected to be confirmed soon.

"Some things are just written in the muthaf--kin' stars [stars emoji] #IMPACTonAXSTV @The_BigLG," Anderson wrote in response to an Impact tweet on if they will become the new champions at Bound For Glory.

Gallows added, "YES!!! I have a big ass mantle, I need an extension."

The 2020 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 24 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Impact World Heavyweight Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards or Eric Young (c)

Young will defend against Edwards at Victory Road this Saturday.

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Kylie Rae vs. Susie or Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Purrazzo will defend against Susie at Victory Road this Saturday.

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

