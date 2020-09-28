Former WWE Champion The Rock took to Instagram today and responded to a post from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns posted a photo from his win over cousin Jey Uso at last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

He wrote, "Levels. #TribalChief #WWEClash"

Rock responded and said he heard the two Anoa'i Family members tore the house down at the Amway Center last night.

Rock wrote, "Same game, different levels. Same hell, different devils. Heard you two tore the house down [fist emoji]"

As noted before at this link, Rock recently commented on a potential WrestleMania match against Reigns. That has led to rumors on WWE trying to book a match between the two.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Reigns' post below, along with a screenshot of Rock's comment: