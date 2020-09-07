- The Rock and Under Armour have officially released his new Project Rock 3 sneakers. These are billed as the most innovative shoe in the Project Rock Collection, designed at the intersection of comfort and stability.

The shoe is available in men's, women's and youth sizes, and can be purchased online and in stores. Rock posted the following video on the new release.

- As noted on Friday, WWE announced storyline injury updates on Big E and Sasha Banks after SmackDown went off the air. It was noted that Banks may have suffered a knee injury and a neck injury in the match that she and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley lost to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and then in the post-match turn by Bayley. It was also noted that Big E suffered lacerations in the backstage attack by Sheamus, which saw Sheamus crash Big E into the windshield of a car.

WWE issued another storyline injury update today and noted that both Big E and Banks have been released from a local hospital, and are back at home recovering. This opens the door for both Superstars to appear for follow-up angles on this week's SmackDown.