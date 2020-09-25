It looks like a video from The Rock will air during the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Ken Shamrock.

The World's Most Dangerous Man took to Twitter this afternoon and asked The Great One if he could send a greeting for the induction.

"@TheRock Hey brother I am being Inducted into the Impact Wrestling HOF I would be very grateful if you could send a Induction greeting. After all I believe my time with you was my greatest memories in Wrestling. Thank you," Shamrock wrote.

The Rock wrote back just over an hour later and congratulated Shamrock, noting that he will get the video to him by the weekend.

"Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend. [fist emoji] [heart emoji]," Rock wrote.

The Rock and Shamrock have a history going back to their WWE days during the Attitude Era. They had several matches together, including Rock's win over Shamrock at the 1998 Survivor Series pay-per-view. Shamrock defeated Rock in a King of the Ring match at the 1998 KOTR pay-per-view. WrestleMania 14 in 1998 saw Rock retain his Intercontinental Title over Shamrock, which came after Rock retained by disqualification months earlier at the 1998 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Shamrock was recently announced as the 2020 inductee for the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. There's no word yet on when the induction ceremony will air, but it looks like it will happen during Bound For Glory Weekend. The 2020 Bound For Glory pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, October 24 in Nashville, TN at Skyway Studios.

Shamrock was first announced for the Impact Hall of Fame back in February of this year. As seen below, the company thanked WWE for allowing them to use footage for a video package on Shamrock.

Stay tuned for updates on Shamrock's induction and The Rock helping him out. You can see their full tweets below:

?????? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2020