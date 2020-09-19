The Undertaker vs. Sting still remains atop the list of dream matches for most pro wrestling fans across the world. Unfortunately, the two iconic wrestlers never locked horns inside the ring despite crossing paths in WCW and most recently in WWE.

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, The Undertaker was asked if he ever discussed having the bout with Sting when the WCW legend made his long awaited debut in WWE in 2014.

"Not even once," said The Undertaker while shaking his head. "I knew him from my days in WCW in the the late 80s but I never actually saw him again until he joined WWE," revealed The Deadman.

The Undertaker went onto say that despite Sting's arrival in WWE, he was always in line to face other wrestlers.

"Its crazy that we never spoke. We never called each other and discussed, 'hey would you like to do this mega match' or whatever. My schedule was always full, there were always guys waiting to face me.

"Maybe it will remain something like a 'what could have been' situation, kind of like what would have happened if Ali and Tyson faced off? Our audience always wanted to see it but its just one of those things," he added, while referring to The Rock vs. Shawn Michaels as another such dream match that took place.

The Undertaker also felt that a match with Sting would have been significantly better when the two wrestling legends were in their athletic primes.

"To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the 90s or early 2000s. But there's a reason the Last Ride documentary came about and I called it a day. Although, in my heart I still want that Sting match. But my body doesn't corporate with the other two factors in that. It becomes really difficult.

"I don't want people to get a watered down version of that character. I want people to remember the 90s, the WrestleMania matches with Edge, Batista, Shawn, and Punk, and not the match I had with Roman, when I was all beat up and out of shape. I looked like a Bloated Elvis."

