After flirting with the idea of retirement on several occasions in the past, The Undertaker finally put a stamp on his storied career through The Last Ride docuseries, which essentially covered the final three years of his in-ring career.

Although The Undertaker was at peace with his decision, WWE boss Vince McMahon did not want audiences to conclude that The Phenom was done for good. This is why McMahon insisted on adding the "Never Say Never" line to the last episode of the docuseries.

"I had to send the last 15 minutes of the final episode [The Revelation] to the Chairman [for approval]," The Undertaker told Barstool Sports in a recent interview. "Needless to say, he did not like the ending. That's why we had to put the "Never Say Never" line back in there, just to leave the door open," he revealed.

When the six-part docuseries began to air, The Undertaker admittedly felt a lot of pressure from fans and WWE officials, who left him to ponder if he was truly done with wrestling.

"When we started rolling [with the docuseries], it was in the back of mind if I was really done or not. I had a group of people telling me stuff like, 'you can still go out to the ring and people will go crazy.' On the inside, I'm thinking, I don't move the way I used to, and this is a watered down version of The Undertaker.

"I needed to get a point where this documentary will solidify [my retirement] and I wouldn't have a choice. It was almost like I needed somebody to put the bullet in there and stop it," he added.

It's been a few months since the docuseries aired and The Undertaker is still coming to grips with his decision.

"Obviously, as we get closer to March-April, I'll have that internal feeling that I should be getting ready for something. Maybe once we get past that stage, I'll be able to breathe a little easier," he admitted.

If history is any indication, The Undertaker's return to the squared circle can never be ruled out. A few years ago, Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

