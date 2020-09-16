Thunder Rosa, the NWA Women's World Champion, believes that AEW's women's roster is on the right track despite facing severe criticism from fans and former wrestlers, who have cited lack of star power and good storylines as the reason for an underwhelming female division.

"There's a lot of young female talent in AEW. A lot of them are very young and don't have experience of working TV shows. I think that's one of the main issues [as to why they are green]. However, they are all working extremely hard.

"It will take time to build something strong. We shouldn't be discrediting the effort the female wrestlers are putting in. Being a female performer, I can tell you from my own experience, it is hard. You are constantly competing with very talented men," Rosa told SportsKeeda.

Rosa went onto praise the likes of Red Velvet, Abadon, and Anna Jay for putting together solid matches on AEW Dark on a weekly basis.

"All those girls are doing a great job at being positive and supportive. They are on the right track to build up a strong women's division," said Rosa.

The 34-year-old star also addressed the partnership between NWA and AEW, which allows her to make appearances on AEW television. Earlier this month, at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, Rosa challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship.

"Billy [Corgan] and Tony [Khan] have been talking. They are very happy with my performance so far. I am knocking on wood and hoping this [partnership] continues. We are putting NWA name on a broader platform, which is the goal at the end of the day," she said.

Meanwhile, Rosa is admittedly hoping to wrestle WWE star Charlotte Flair at some point in her career.

"Absolutely. She's one of the best in the world. So, why not?" Rosa said in response to a fan question in a live Q&A session.

Rosa, who named Meiko Satomura, Beth Phoenix, and Mickie James as her other "dream opponents," also spoke glowingly about Becky Lynch, who is presently on a hiatus.

"The reason I respect her so much is she's been on the grind for so many years. Initially, her character was kind of cartoonish. The minute she broke her nose, she elevated to a whole new level in terms of her character," Rosa said while speaking about Becky.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.