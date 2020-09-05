Kip Sabian and his real-life fiance, Penelope Ford, began a wedding storyline on tonight's AEW All Out. In the video below, Sabian said before the wedding goes down, he has to have a bachelor party. The AEW star also said he needs the right best man to help out with that, and plans to reveal who it is on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Also announced, AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee will defend his title against Dustin Rhodes next week. The Natural Nightmares, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona defeated Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Grayson, and Lee) on tonight's PPV.

Below is the full lineup for Dynamite:

* Kip Sabian to announce his best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes (AEW TNT Championship)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak