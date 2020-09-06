- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring chaotic Iron Man Match moments. The group included: Kurt Angle giving Brock Lesnar an F-5 into the ring post, Sasha Banks stealing a fan's headband during her NXT match against Bayley, and The Rock giving Triple H a pedigree on the announce table.

- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE The Day Of: SummerSlam 2020 is set to stream on Sunday, September 13. The series gives a backstage look at what went down during the day of the PPV.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Otis, Liv Morgan, and Peyton Royce.