WWE NXT officials Triple H and Matt Bloom took to Twitter tonight to react to Finn Balor defeating Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title in the opener of NXT Super Tuesday II.

Triple H included a backstage photo with some of their throwback photos, and congratulated Balor on becoming a two-time NXT Champion.

He wrote, "Through different eras, a changing brand, and bringing @WWENXT to places it's never been before ... and where it's going next... @FinnBalor IS #WWENXT. Congratulations!!! #NXTSuperTuesday"

Coach Bloom gave props to the competitors from last week's Iron Man Match that ended in a tie - Balor, Cole, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa - and tonight's competitors. Bloom said they all should be proud.

"Last week, 4 of NXT's best showed you why they're the best. Tonight, two of the best in the world in @AdamColePro and @FinnBalor put on a show...regardless of the outcome, they should both be proud," Bloom wrote.

There's no word yet on if Cole will get another shot at Balor and the title. There was a backstage segment on tonight's show where Cole and Balor had a "too sweet" moment while Triple H, NXT General Manager William Regal and other Superstars congratulated Balor backstage. Cole later gave a backstage interview where he warned that if he does get another shot, the outcome will be different.

On a related note, Balor has tweeted a photo of one of the custom title plates that WWE already had installed on the NXT Title. You can see that photo below, along with another post-match backstage photo, and a few related clips:

