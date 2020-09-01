The new set for WWE NXT UK TV tapings has been revealed.

As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter today and revealed a sneak peek at the BT Sport studios in London, which have been transformed into the new home of NXT UK. He noted that the brand is preparing for its relaunch.

"As #WWENXT prepares for #NXTSuperTuesday tonight, @BTSport's incredible, state of the art facility, in the heart of London, has been transformed into the new home for the relaunch of @NXTUK. @btsportwwe," he wrote.

The NXT UK brand will return with new content for the WWE Network on Thursday, September 17. They have been airing replays and "Best Of" episodes since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported in late August that the NXT UK roster was in London to undergo coronavirus testing.

Triple H discussed the NXT UK move to the BT Sport studios during a recent media call.

"BT has been, I can't say it enough, an amazing partner. When you look at that studio, it's perfect for what we do," he said. "But they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally.

"It's an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to be in there longterm, to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in - obviously we'd be thrilled and excited."

