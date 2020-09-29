- Above is the latest vignette for Bianca Belair, which premiered on last night's WWE RAW. This promo focuses on Belair's "blinding speed" and plays off her background in track.

- WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae turns 35 years old today while former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri turns 50, and former WWE Women's Champion Stacy "The Kat" Carter also turns 50.

- Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to the Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the NHL Stanley Cup last night. He tweeted the following to congratulate the team.

"After 16 years, the #StanleyCup is coming back to the Sunshine state... with THIS @WWE Championship. Congratulations to @RealStamkos91 and the @TBLightning on an amazing postseason run nobody will ever forget. #GoBolts," he wrote.

You can see a photo of the title below: